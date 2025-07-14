Minnesota weather: Hot Monday and Tuesday; 70s later in the work week

The Brief Air quality alerts remain in place for Wisconsin until noon and northern Minnesota until 6pm this evening. Temperatures will be hot on Monday and Tuesday with highs nearing 90 degrees. Showers and storms return late Tuesday with showers into Wednesday.



It's a hot and sunny Monday with more heat before storms on Tuesday.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Dew points will hang out in the lower 60s on Monday, keeping us right on the edge of feeling humid.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Winds stay light from the south at 5-15 mph, making for a hot and sunny July day.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Showers and thunderstorms slowly drop from southern Minnesota and southward throughout midday and the afternoon Tuesday. The metro looks to stay fairly sunny and hot until mid-evening, when the chance of storms enters the area.

Wednesday through Friday will be a touch cooler with highs in the 70s. Showers linger for Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound closer to 80 degrees by the weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: