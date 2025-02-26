Minnesota weather: Continuing the mild trend after morning rain Wednesday

The Brief Overnight rain is expected to clear out early Wednesday morning. Morning clouds will gradually clear for a brighter afternoon. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 48 degrees.



Early morning rain will clear for a mild Wednesday with afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Early morning rain is moving eastward, leaving behind a dry day on Wednesday. Morning clouds will gradually clear for some afternoon sunshine. Expect light northwesterly winds at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures remain above average in the mid to upper 40s across most of the state, with pocket 50s in the south. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 48 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures remain above freezing under partly cloudy skies as a clipper system passes through northeastern Minnesota, bringing some precipitation. Winds also pick up out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Upcoming forecast

What's next:

Expect a mix of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The workweek will end on a gusty note, along with some rain and a high of around 50 degrees. Saturday is closer to seasonable, with highs in the 30s, before warming back into the 40s and 50s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: