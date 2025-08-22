Minnesota weather: Warm, humid Friday with a chance for pop up thundershowers

The Brief Scattered showers and rumbles are possible in central and southern Minnesota on Friday. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with lingering humidity. A cold front brings cooler and drier air for the weekend.



Scattered thundershowers are possible on this warm and humid Friday, but a cool and comfortable weekend is just ahead.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Fairgoers may want to keep rain gear handy on Friday as hit-or-miss rumbles are possible late morning into the afternoon, mainly in central and southern Minnesota.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s, with dew points keeping it humid. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 79 degrees, with south to west winds at 5-10 mph.

By Friday evening, skies begin to clear as a second cold front slides through, causing overnight lows in the 50s and lowering the humidity.

Extended forecast

Weekend forecast:

A much cooler and less humid weekend is in store with conditions feeling more like fall than summer.

Saturday will bring widespread highs in the 60s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out in the low 70s. The day will be rather breezy under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be slightly cooler but less breezy, with highs in the upper 60s.

What's next:

The comfortable conditions continue into next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: