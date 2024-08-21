Minnesota weather: A bright and very pleasant day Wednesday

Enjoy a wonderfully pleasant Wednesday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s, though a few clouds and wildfire haze may linger throughout the day.

Wednesday’s forecast

It's a beautiful Wednesday with dew points in the 50s and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The Twin Cities metro has a daytime high of 78 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s.

Expect a few passing clouds and lingering haze from wildfire smoke in the atmosphere, which will push off to the north by Thursday.

Overall, it’s nice and quiet as we head through the day on Wednesday. Enjoy the abundance of sunshine, with some exceptions across western Minnesota, which will have more cloud coverage.

Looking ahead

The Minnesota State Fair starts on Thursday, and things look relatively mild. The metro area will experience some cloud coverage and a high of 79 degrees.

Isolated storms are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning in western Minnesota. The storms will try to push east but could fall apart in central Minnesota by mid-morning.

The isolated storms redevelop late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, which may include the Twin Cities metro area. The rain clears up by the afternoon, and things become much more humid and muggy.

Early showers are possible on Friday morning, but not everyone will get wet. Things clear out Friday afternoon, but the humidity returns. Expect a high of around 80 degrees in the metro area.

The weekend is far more uncomfortable with increased humidity and heat. Temperatures peak on Sunday and Monday with highs near 90 degrees.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: