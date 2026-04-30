Minnesota weather: Bright start, filtered sun and 50s Thursday afternoon

The Brief A frosty start gives way to a partly sunny afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures stay below average in the 50s. The weekend turns warmer with highs in the 60s.



A bright and crisp morning leads to another cool afternoon in the 50s across much of Minnesota on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday starts crisp and cool, with a bright morning giving way to a partly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures remain below average, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 52 degrees. Much of the state sees similar highs in the 50s, with cooler 40s to the north.

Winds stay light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. A few spotty sprinkles can’t be ruled out, mainly across southwestern Minnesota, but most areas stay dry.

Skies begin to clear overnight, and temperatures dip into the 30s. Areas of patchy frost are possible heading into Friday morning.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday continues the cool pattern, with highs in the mid-50s and a mix of sunshine and passing clouds.

Saturday starts chilly but warms into the 60s by afternoon. Sunday and Monday continue the warming trend, with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Tuesday could see a few scattered showers and temperatures in the low 60s. Cooler air returns by the middle to end of next week, with the potential for more frost in some areas.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)