Minnesota weather: Passing clouds and pleasant for our midweek mellow

The Brief Wednesday will bring light winds and a mix of sunshine and passing clouds. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a daytime high of around 69 degrees. Scattered showers are possible on Thursday, though the weekend looks beautiful with highs in the 70s.



Expect a pleasant day on Wednesday with passing clouds and temperatures nearing 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Midweek mellow

Wednesday's forecast:

Wednesday will be calm, with light southerly winds at 5-10 mph and a mix of sunshine and passing clouds. Cloud cover will be thickest in southern and northern parts of the state, while central Minnesota will see more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

Temperatures will range from the low 70s in central regions to the upper 50s in northern Minnesota. Most areas – including the Twin Cities metro – will reach highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight, scattered showers may develop in parts of the state, especially in southeastern Minnesota. Temperatures in the metro will stay mild in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Cooler end to the workweek

What's next:

Scattered rain showers will linger into Thursday, potentially reaching the metro during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will dip slightly with a high of around 64 degrees.

Friday brings drier conditions with cooler with temperatures in the low 60s. The day begins cloudy but should give way to some afternoon sunshine.

Looking ahead, a warming trend kicks off on Saturday as temperatures return to above-average. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Saturday, the upper 70s on Sunday, and around 80 degrees for the start of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: