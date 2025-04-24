Minnesota weather: Cooler and turning wet on Thursday

The Brief Widespread rain is expected on Thursday, though timing will vary depending on location. Rainfall totals in the metro could reach between a quarter to half an inch, while parts of the southeast could see up to an inch. The rain will move out overnight for a drier and seasonable day on Friday.



Thursday will be rainy and cooler with widespread highs in the 50s.

Widespread rain

Thursday's forecast:

A cold front and northeasterly breeze at 5-15 mph will help keep temperatures cooler in the 50s on Thursday, with a daytime high of 55 degrees in the metro area.

Widespread rain is expected on Thursday, though timing will vary depending on location. Rain showers are expected to move into southwestern Minnesota and gradually spread eastward. Light scattered drizzles are possible in the morning before transitioning to light and moderate rain by the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals in the metro could reach between a quarter to half an inch, with parts of southeastern Minnesota possibly seeing up to an inch. Most of the rain is expected to remain south of Alexandria and Brainerd.

More rain ahead

What's next:

Rain will taper off and push east overnight, leading to a mostly dry but cloudy Friday morning. Skies will try to clear later in the day, with seasonable highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday features plenty of sunshine and widespread highs in the mid-60s. Sunday looks more unsettled, with scattered showers and isolated rumbles.

Looking ahead, Monday turns warmer and more humid, with the possibility of some stronger storms. Conditions turn calmer by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs holding in the 60s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: