Minnesota weather: Fairly bright and comfortable Wednesday

The Brief Skies stay fairly bright on Wednesday, with slight breezes and a chance for a light sprinkle. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 68 degrees. Widespread rain is expected by Thursday afternoon.



Expect a fairly comfortable Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday will be a little cloudier overall and a bit unsettled as some spots may see an isolated sprinkle, but most of the state will stay dry.

Parts of southwestern Minnesota may reach the lower 70s, while central Minnesota sees highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of northern Minnesota are much cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. The Twin Cities high is around 68 degrees.

A stray sprinkle is possible in the morning, along with some passing clouds. The afternoon brings brighter conditions with occasional sunshine and northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

The cloud cover increases overnight, bringing a chance of light rain and lows in the 40s.

Rainy Thursday, calmer Friday

What's next:

Thursday starts off dry, but widespread rain moves in by the afternoon and continues into early Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

The rain clears out on Friday, giving way to a brighter afternoon and highs in the 60s. The weekend features highs in the mid to upper 60s and some sunshine before rain chances return Sunday night. Temperatures turn much warmer by next week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: