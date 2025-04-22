Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine and very mild for Earth Day

The Brief Scattered showers and rumbles will clear by mid-morning on Tuesday. The afternoon looks pleasant with an abundance of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to the low 70s. Chances of rain and cooler temperatures return later in the week.



Isolated morning showers will clear for a pleasant afternoon with plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures.

Cloudy start, sunny afternoon

Tuesday's forecast:

Morning scattered showers and rumbles will move out to the north and east, followed by clearing skies. By the afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine and blue skies, though it will be a bit breezy with westerly winds at 10-15+ mph.

Thanks to a passing warm front, temperatures are above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s. The Twin Cities metro area will top out at around 70 degrees.

Overnight, a few clouds may drift through as temperatures cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain chances ahead

What's next:

Winds ease up a bit on Wednesday, though skies will be partly cloudy with occasional sunshine at times. A cold front moves in, starting a cooling trend into the weekend.

Thursday could bring some scattered rain showers and temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday stays dry and seasonable, with a high of around 60 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with temperatures in the 60s and some sunshine, though shower chances may return Sunday evening.

Looking ahead, the start of the week will be a bit humid and warm with temperatures returning to the 70s on Monday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: