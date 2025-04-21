Minnesota weather: Morning rain clears for sunny afternoon on Monday

The Brief Morning rain showers will taper off for a dry and sunny afternoon. Temperatures are slightly above average, with highs in the lower 60s. Scattered shower chances return overnight into Tuesday, but clear out for an overall sunny day.



Morning rain showers will clear for a sunny and pleasant afternoon on Monday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning rain and clouds will clear for a drier and sunnier afternoon. Highs across the state will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 62 degrees.

Clouds will move back in later in the evening, bringing the chance of off and on rain showers and potentially a rumble overnight into Tuesday morning.

More chances for rain

What's next:

Morning clouds and rain will clear for a sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will likely get a break from the rain with temperatures in the lower 70s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Scattered showers return on Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s.

The end of the week stays mild with temperatures in the 60s, though late-day rain showers return on Sunday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: