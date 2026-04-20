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Minnesota weather: Bright, warmer and breezy Monday

By
Published  April 20, 2026 6:41am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Warm and breezy Monday

MN weather: Warm and breezy Monday

After a chilly start, expect a bright and warmer day on Monday with highs in the 60s. The warming trend continues through the week before a cool down arrives for the weekend. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • A late-season freeze starts the day before temperatures rebound into the 60s.
    • The afternoon will be bright and breezy with southerly winds at 10-20+ mph.
    • The warming trend continues through midweek before a cool down arrives for the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A chilly start gives way to sunshine and a warmer Monday afternoon in Minnesota.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota 

The forecast:

Monday begins on a cold note across Minnesota, with many areas waking up to a late-season freeze. While chilly, this is still typical for this time of year, as the average last freeze in the Twin Cities occurs in late April and in May across much of the state.

Bright conditions are expected, but some thin high clouds will move through the state now and again. Southerly breezes will gradually kick in Monday leading to a surge in temperatures from our weekend. Temperatures reach the lower 60s across much of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. 

Monday night remains quieter and not as cold. Skies feature a few passing clouds, with temperatures settling into the low 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Tuesday continues the warm-up, with bright skies and light winds. Highs climb into the low 70s.

The warming trend continues into midweek, with temperatures rising well above normal and a more summer-like feel by Thursday.

A cold front moves through late this week, bringing cooler air back into the region for the upcoming weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

Weather ForecastMinnesota