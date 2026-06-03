Minnesota Vikings set to introduce new general manager: WATCH LIVE

The Brief The Vikings are set to introduce new General Manager Nolan Teasley on Wednesday. Teasley joins the team from the Super Bowl champ Seattle Seahawks. Teasley had a remarkable rise with Seattle, joining the team as an intern in 2013 and rising to the rank of assistant general manager over the course of 13 years.



The Minnesota Vikings are set to introduce new general manager Nolan Teasley at a press conference on Wednesday.

Nolan Teasley to hold news conference

What we know:

Nolan Teasley is set to speak with media members for the first time on Wednesday morning.

Teasley is slated to speak starting at 10 a.m. central time. You can watch the full press conference on fox9.com and our YouTube channel.

The backstory:

Teasley joins Minnesota from the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks where he spent 13 years, including the last three as assistant general manager. He started as an intern in 2013 and worked all the way up to assistant general manager in just over a decade.

Teasley will oversee all football operations with the Vikings, working closely with head coach Kevin O'Connell and executive Rob Brzezinski, who filled in as interim GM.