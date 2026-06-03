Minnesota Vikings set to introduce new general manager: WATCH LIVE
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are set to introduce new general manager Nolan Teasley at a press conference on Wednesday.
Nolan Teasley to hold news conference
What we know:
Nolan Teasley is set to speak with media members for the first time on Wednesday morning.
Teasley is slated to speak starting at 10 a.m. central time. You can watch the full press conference on fox9.com and our YouTube channel.
The backstory:
Teasley joins Minnesota from the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks where he spent 13 years, including the last three as assistant general manager. He started as an intern in 2013 and worked all the way up to assistant general manager in just over a decade.
Teasley will oversee all football operations with the Vikings, working closely with head coach Kevin O'Connell and executive Rob Brzezinski, who filled in as interim GM.