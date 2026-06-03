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Minnesota Vikings set to introduce new general manager: WATCH LIVE

By
FOX 9
Minnesota Vikings
Published June 3, 2026 8:40 AM CDT
Published June 3, 2026 8:40 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The Vikings are set to introduce new General Manager Nolan Teasley on Wednesday.
    • Teasley joins the team from the Super Bowl champ Seattle Seahawks.
    • Teasley had a remarkable rise with Seattle, joining the team as an intern in 2013 and rising to the rank of assistant general manager over the course of 13 years.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are set to introduce new general manager Nolan Teasley at a press conference on Wednesday.

Nolan Teasley to hold news conference

What we know:

Nolan Teasley is set to speak with media members for the first time on Wednesday morning.

Teasley is slated to speak starting at 10 a.m. central time. You can watch the full press conference on fox9.com and our YouTube channel.

Vikings hiring Nolan Teasley as GM: Ahmad Hicks reacts
Vikings hiring Nolan Teasley as GM: Ahmad Hicks reacts

Vikings hiring Nolan Teasley as GM: Ahmad Hicks reacts

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly hiring Nolan Teasley from the Seattle Seahawks as their next general manager. FOX 9 Sports Reporter Ahmad Hicks joins All Day to talk about what it means for the franchise.

The backstory:

Teasley joins Minnesota from the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks where he spent 13 years, including the last three as assistant general manager. He started as an intern in 2013 and worked all the way up to assistant general manager in just over a decade.

Teasley will oversee all football operations with the Vikings, working closely with head coach Kevin O'Connell and executive Rob Brzezinski, who filled in as interim GM.

Minnesota VikingsSports