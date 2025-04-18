Minnesota weather: A cool, breezy and fairly gray Friday

The Brief Widespread morning rain will move east, though some scattered light showers are possible throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with widespread highs in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be pleasant and sunny, though chances of rain will return on Sunday.



Some light showers may linger on Friday, but it will be a mostly cloudy and cool day with highs in the 50s.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Widespread showers will linger early Friday morning across parts of southern and central Minnesota before pushing east. There is a slight chance of light scattered showers throughout the day, though most areas will remain dry.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional glimpses of sunshine. Northerly winds of 10-20 mph will add a bit of a chill to the air.

Temperatures are slightly cooler with highs ranging from the 40s to the low 50s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 53 degrees, and dip back into the 30s overnight.

(FOX 9)

Sunny Saturday, rain chances Sunday

What's next:

The skies will clear overnight for a bright and sunny day on Saturday. Temperatures are closer to seasonable with widespread highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. Rain chances develop for the evening and could carry over into early Monday morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures warm back to the 60s by Tuesday and stay mild through midweek.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)