Minnesota weather: Scattered rumbles and tumbling temperatures Friday

The Brief A cold front will bring falling temperatures and possible thunderstorms to Minnesota on Friday. There's a Level 2 slight risk and Level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather in southeastern Minnesota. Expect chilly temperatures and blustery breezes heading into the weekend.



A cold front moving across Minnesota on Friday will bring scattered thunderstorms, falling temperatures and blustery winds to the state.

Storm chances Friday in Minnesota

What to expect:

The day will start mild with warmer temperatures in the 60s and occasional passing clouds. A cold front is expected to move across Minnesota midday Friday, causing temperatures to fall and sparking some thunderstorms.

Scattered storms could develop in the Twin Cities metro around lunch or early afternoon, though the better chances for stronger storms shift east, especially toward southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The metro area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, with a higher level 2 slight risk and level 3 enhanced risk for southeastern Minnesota. Hail, wind and an isolated tornado are possible with this system.

Showers and storms are expected to wrap up by the evening, leaving behind blustery winds and chilly temperatures in the 40s. Overnight remains quiet and cold as lows dip back into the 20s.

Severe weather risk map for April 17, 2026. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday stays chilly with occasional sunshine and blustery winds. Temperatures are well below average in the 40s.

Sunday starts with a chance for precipitation before skies clear for a sunnier afternoon. Temperatures warm back closer to seasonable in the 50s.

A warming trend continues early next week, with highs returning to the 60s Monday and climbing into the 70s through the week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)