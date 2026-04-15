Minnesota weather: Nice Wednesday ahead of sunny and warmer Thursday

The Brief Temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Sunshine and highs in the mid-70s return on Thursday. A cold front brings showers and storms on Friday, followed by a cooler weekend.



Minnesota warms into the 60s Wednesday ahead of a sunny and warmer day on Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Wednesday starts with a mix of sun and clouds, along with some patchy morning fog across parts of northern and western Minnesota. Skies turn partly cloudy through the afternoon, and a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures warm well above average, reaching the 60s across much of the state, with some 70s possible in western Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 69 degrees. Winds are light out of the east at 5 mph.

Wednesday night stays quiet and mild with passing clouds. Lows fall into the upper 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns even warmer, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s across much of the state.

The warmer weather carries into Friday, but a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Cooler air moves in behind that front, setting up for a chillier weekend.

A few showers may linger early Saturday morning, followed by a colder day with highs in the 40s. Sunday turns sunnier as temperatures climb into the 50s.

Temperatures rebound into the 60s and 70s by early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)