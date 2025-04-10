Minnesota weather: Fairly cloudy with scattered light showers on Thursday

The Brief Scattered light rain showers are possible Thursday morning and again later in the afternoon. Temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A warming trend continues into the weekend, followed by another cool down at the start of next week.



It’s a fairly cloudy and cooler day with scattered light rain showers on Thursday.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A passing storm system will bring widespread cloud cover and the chance of rain showers, though it won’t be a total washout. A few light showers are possible during the morning, followed by a midday break, and an additional chance for pocket showers later in the afternoon.

Temperatures are cooler on Thursday with widespread highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with the Twin Cities metro high topping out at around 51 degrees. There will also be a light northerly breeze at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, temperatures stay above the freeze mark for much of Minnesota with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer days ahead

What's next:

Friday starts off cloudy, but will try and clear for patchy afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will start to warm, with highs reaching the upper 50s in the metro and into the 60s across western Minnesota.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Saturday will see highs in the mid to upper 60s, though it will come with fairly cloudy skies and a breeze. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s, though there’s a chance of scattered showers as a cold front swings in.

More seasonable temperatures return early next week before warming back into the 60s by Wednesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

