Minnesota weather: Flooding covers parts of western Minnesota

By
Published  June 13, 2025 12:51pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9
Here's an update on the rainy Friday weather forecast for Minnesota, and a look at the weekend forecast.

The Brief

    • Flash floods are hitting western Minnesota following heavy rainfall on Friday morning.
    • Some residents were not able to leave their homes because of flash flooding.
    • Scattered showers are expected to continue in Minnesota later in the day.

BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Heavy rainfall has led to flash flooding in western Minnesota, leading to property damage and some residents being unable to leave their homes. 

Western Minnesota flooding

Big picture view:

Flooding was seen in Clara City on Friday morning.

Footage shot by Tim Meyering shows water covering part of a neighborhood.

Clara City in western Minnesota flooded by Friday rainfall

Clara City in western Minnesota flooded by Friday rainfall

A neighborhood in Clara City was partially under water after heavy rainfall on Friday. Video courtesy of Tim Meyering.

South Dakota also saw some flooding, with water in Sisseton carrying a propane tank toward Big Stone Lake.

Flooding carries propane tank near South Dakota/Minnesota border

Flooding carries propane tank near South Dakota/Minnesota border

Viewer-submitted footage of flooding in Sisseton, South Dakota, shows a propane tank floating downstream. Video credit goes to Artie's Bait & Tackle.

Flooding near Ortonville left some residents trapped when roads in the area became impassable.

Ortonville flooding blocks roads as water flows into lake

Ortonville flooding blocks roads as water flows into lake

Some residents near Ortonville were not able to leave their homes after floodwater covered roads and highways, including State Highway 7, on Friday morning.

Friday rain totals 

Downpours cause flooding in MN: Rainfall totals

Downpours cause flooding in MN: Rainfall totals

Several inches of rain fell across west-central Minnesota this week, with some areas picking up more than 4 inches of rain. The Ortonville area in Big Stone County saw flooding due to the heavy rain.

By the numbers:

Here are the rainfall totals from the National Weather Service as of early afternoon on Friday, June 13:

  • Dawson: 4.99 inches
  • Willmar: 4.21 inches
  • Red Wing: 3.83 inches
  • Glencoe: 3.36 inches
  • Spicer: 3.09 inches
  • Montevideo: 3.3 inches
  • Watertown: 2.64 inches
  • Dassel: 2.64 inches
  • Cannon Falls: 2.62 inches
  • Hampton: 2.52 inches
  • Litchfield: 2.4 inches
  • Fairmont: 2.36 inches
  • Northfield: 2.35 inches
  • Delano: 2.31 inches
  • Carver: 2.3 inches
  • Paynesville: 2.25 inches
  • Watson: 2.24 inches
  • Veseli: 2.24 inches
  • Howard Lake: 2.22 inches
  • Lakeville: 2.22 inches
  • Farmington: 2.2 inches
  • St. Bonifacius: 2.16 inches
  • Minnetonka: 2.13 inches
  • New Prague: 2.13 inches
  • Norwood Young America: 2.12 inches
  • Starbuck: 2.08 inches
  • Plymouth: 2.02 inches
  • St. Paul: 2 inches
  • Lake Lillian: 2 inches
  • Chanhassen: 1.92 inches
  • Falcon Heights: 1.89 inches
  • Mound: 1.85 inches
  • Waconia: 1.84 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 1.8 inches
  • Le Center: 1.8 inches
  • Faribault: 1.8 inches
  • Minneapolis: 1.71 inches
  • Glenwood: 1.7 inches
  • Alexandria: 1.67 inches
  • Wayzata: 1.67 inches
  • Cold Spring: 1.66 inches
  • Burnsville: 1.58 inches
  • North Mankato: 1.5 inches

READ MORE: MN weather: Rainfall totals from Wednesday-Friday

The Source: This story used information from the FOX 9 weather forecast along with viewer-submitted photos and video.

