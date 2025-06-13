Minnesota weather: Flooding covers parts of western Minnesota
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Heavy rainfall has led to flash flooding in western Minnesota, leading to property damage and some residents being unable to leave their homes.
Western Minnesota flooding
Big picture view:
Flooding was seen in Clara City on Friday morning.
Footage shot by Tim Meyering shows water covering part of a neighborhood.
South Dakota also saw some flooding, with water in Sisseton carrying a propane tank toward Big Stone Lake.
Flooding near Ortonville left some residents trapped when roads in the area became impassable.
Friday rain totals
By the numbers:
Here are the rainfall totals from the National Weather Service as of early afternoon on Friday, June 13:
- Dawson: 4.99 inches
- Willmar: 4.21 inches
- Red Wing: 3.83 inches
- Glencoe: 3.36 inches
- Spicer: 3.09 inches
- Montevideo: 3.3 inches
- Watertown: 2.64 inches
- Dassel: 2.64 inches
- Cannon Falls: 2.62 inches
- Hampton: 2.52 inches
- Litchfield: 2.4 inches
- Fairmont: 2.36 inches
- Northfield: 2.35 inches
- Delano: 2.31 inches
- Carver: 2.3 inches
- Paynesville: 2.25 inches
- Watson: 2.24 inches
- Veseli: 2.24 inches
- Howard Lake: 2.22 inches
- Lakeville: 2.22 inches
- Farmington: 2.2 inches
- St. Bonifacius: 2.16 inches
- Minnetonka: 2.13 inches
- New Prague: 2.13 inches
- Norwood Young America: 2.12 inches
- Starbuck: 2.08 inches
- Plymouth: 2.02 inches
- St. Paul: 2 inches
- Lake Lillian: 2 inches
- Chanhassen: 1.92 inches
- Falcon Heights: 1.89 inches
- Mound: 1.85 inches
- Waconia: 1.84 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.8 inches
- Le Center: 1.8 inches
- Faribault: 1.8 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.71 inches
- Glenwood: 1.7 inches
- Alexandria: 1.67 inches
- Wayzata: 1.67 inches
- Cold Spring: 1.66 inches
- Burnsville: 1.58 inches
- North Mankato: 1.5 inches
The Source: This story used information from the FOX 9 weather forecast along with viewer-submitted photos and video.