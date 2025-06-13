Minnesota weather: Flooding covers parts of western Minnesota

The Brief Flash floods are hitting western Minnesota following heavy rainfall on Friday morning. Some residents were not able to leave their homes because of flash flooding. Scattered showers are expected to continue in Minnesota later in the day.



Heavy rainfall has led to flash flooding in western Minnesota, leading to property damage and some residents being unable to leave their homes.

Western Minnesota flooding

Big picture view:

Flooding was seen in Clara City on Friday morning.

Footage shot by Tim Meyering shows water covering part of a neighborhood.

South Dakota also saw some flooding, with water in Sisseton carrying a propane tank toward Big Stone Lake.

Flooding near Ortonville left some residents trapped when roads in the area became impassable.

Friday rain totals

By the numbers:

Here are the rainfall totals from the National Weather Service as of early afternoon on Friday, June 13:

Dawson: 4.99 inches

Willmar: 4.21 inches

Red Wing: 3.83 inches

Glencoe: 3.36 inches

Spicer: 3.09 inches

Montevideo: 3.3 inches

Watertown: 2.64 inches

Dassel: 2.64 inches

Cannon Falls: 2.62 inches

Hampton: 2.52 inches

Litchfield: 2.4 inches

Fairmont: 2.36 inches

Northfield: 2.35 inches

Delano: 2.31 inches

Carver: 2.3 inches

Paynesville: 2.25 inches

Watson: 2.24 inches

Veseli: 2.24 inches

Howard Lake: 2.22 inches

Lakeville: 2.22 inches

Farmington: 2.2 inches

St. Bonifacius: 2.16 inches

Minnetonka: 2.13 inches

New Prague: 2.13 inches

Norwood Young America: 2.12 inches

Starbuck: 2.08 inches

Plymouth: 2.02 inches

St. Paul: 2 inches

Lake Lillian: 2 inches

Chanhassen: 1.92 inches

Falcon Heights: 1.89 inches

Mound: 1.85 inches

Waconia: 1.84 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.8 inches

Le Center: 1.8 inches

Faribault: 1.8 inches

Minneapolis: 1.71 inches

Glenwood: 1.7 inches

Alexandria: 1.67 inches

Wayzata: 1.67 inches

Cold Spring: 1.66 inches

Burnsville: 1.58 inches

North Mankato: 1.5 inches

