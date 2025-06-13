Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Rainfall totals from Wednesday-Friday

Published  June 13, 2025 12:42pm CDT
Downpours cause flooding in MN: Rainfall totals

Several inches of rain fell across west-central Minnesota this week, with some areas picking up more than 4 inches of rain. The Ortonville area in Big Stone County saw flooding due to the heavy rain.

The Brief

    • Areas of west-central Minnesota picked up more than 4 inches of rain from Wednesday to Friday morning.
    • The Twin Cities largely saw 1-2 inches of rain, while southern Minnesota picked up less than an inch of rain.
    • Heavy downpours caused flooding in the Ortonville area.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several inches of rain fell across central and western Minnesota this week, with some areas picking up more than 4 inches of rain.

Areas from the Twin Cities to the west saw the most rain, picking up 2-4+ inches of rain over the past three days. Downpours caused flooding in the Ortonville area, in Big Stone County, which is one of the areas that picked up 2-4+ inches. 

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Flooding covers parts of western Minnesota

Here's how much rain fell from Wednesday through Friday morning. 

3-day rainfall totals for Minnesota

By the numbers:

Here are the rainfall totals as of Friday morning across Minnesota: 

  • Dawson: 4.99 inches
  • Willmar: 4.21 inches
  • Red Wing: 3.83 inches
  • Glencoe: 3.36 inches
  • Spicer: 3.09 inches
  • Montevideo: 3.3 inches
  • Watertown: 2.64 inches
  • Dassel: 2.64 inches
  • Cannon Falls: 2.62 inches
  • Hampton: 2.52 inches
  • Litchfield: 2.4 inches
  • Fairmont: 2.36 inches
  • Northfield: 2.35 inches
  • Delano: 2.31 inches
  • Carver: 2.3 inches
  • Paynesville: 2.25 inches
  • Watson: 2.24 inches
  • Veseli: 2.24 inches
  • Howard Lake: 2.22 inches
  • Lakeville: 2.22 inches
  • Farmington: 2.2 inches
  • St. Bonifacius: 2.16 inches
  • Minnetonka: 2.13 inches
  • New Prague: 2.13 inches
  • Norwood Young America: 2.12 inches
  • Starbuck: 2.08 inches
  • Plymouth: 2.02 inches
  • St. Paul: 2 inches
  • Lake Lillian: 2 inches
  • Chanhassen: 1.92 inches
  • Falcon Heights: 1.89 inches
  • Mound: 1.85 inches
  • Waconia: 1.84 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 1.8 inches
  • Le Center: 1.8 inches
  • Faribault: 1.8 inches
  • Minneapolis: 1.71 inches
  • Glenwood: 1.7 inches
  • Alexandria: 1.67 inches
  • Wayzata: 1.67 inches
  • Cold Spring: 1.66 inches
  • Burnsville: 1.58 inches
  • North Mankato: 1.5 inches

Rain finally clears

What's next:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Keith Marler says an isolated downpour can't be ruled out across southern Minnesota on Friday night, but most of our weekend should be dry. The next chance for rain comes late afternoon Sunday.

MN weather: Rainy Friday forecast update

Here's an update on the rainy Friday weather forecast for Minnesota, and a look at the weekend forecast.

