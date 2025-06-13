MN weather: Rainfall totals from Wednesday-Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several inches of rain fell across central and western Minnesota this week, with some areas picking up more than 4 inches of rain.
Areas from the Twin Cities to the west saw the most rain, picking up 2-4+ inches of rain over the past three days. Downpours caused flooding in the Ortonville area, in Big Stone County, which is one of the areas that picked up 2-4+ inches.
Here's how much rain fell from Wednesday through Friday morning.
3-day rainfall totals for Minnesota
By the numbers:
Here are the rainfall totals as of Friday morning across Minnesota:
- Dawson: 4.99 inches
- Willmar: 4.21 inches
- Red Wing: 3.83 inches
- Glencoe: 3.36 inches
- Spicer: 3.09 inches
- Montevideo: 3.3 inches
- Watertown: 2.64 inches
- Dassel: 2.64 inches
- Cannon Falls: 2.62 inches
- Hampton: 2.52 inches
- Litchfield: 2.4 inches
- Fairmont: 2.36 inches
- Northfield: 2.35 inches
- Delano: 2.31 inches
- Carver: 2.3 inches
- Paynesville: 2.25 inches
- Watson: 2.24 inches
- Veseli: 2.24 inches
- Howard Lake: 2.22 inches
- Lakeville: 2.22 inches
- Farmington: 2.2 inches
- St. Bonifacius: 2.16 inches
- Minnetonka: 2.13 inches
- New Prague: 2.13 inches
- Norwood Young America: 2.12 inches
- Starbuck: 2.08 inches
- Plymouth: 2.02 inches
- St. Paul: 2 inches
- Lake Lillian: 2 inches
- Chanhassen: 1.92 inches
- Falcon Heights: 1.89 inches
- Mound: 1.85 inches
- Waconia: 1.84 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.8 inches
- Le Center: 1.8 inches
- Faribault: 1.8 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.71 inches
- Glenwood: 1.7 inches
- Alexandria: 1.67 inches
- Wayzata: 1.67 inches
- Cold Spring: 1.66 inches
- Burnsville: 1.58 inches
- North Mankato: 1.5 inches
Rain finally clears
What's next:
FOX 9 Meteorologist Keith Marler says an isolated downpour can't be ruled out across southern Minnesota on Friday night, but most of our weekend should be dry. The next chance for rain comes late afternoon Sunday.