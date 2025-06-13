MN weather: Rainfall totals from Wednesday-Friday

The Brief Areas of west-central Minnesota picked up more than 4 inches of rain from Wednesday to Friday morning. The Twin Cities largely saw 1-2 inches of rain, while southern Minnesota picked up less than an inch of rain. Heavy downpours caused flooding in the Ortonville area.



Several inches of rain fell across central and western Minnesota this week, with some areas picking up more than 4 inches of rain.

Areas from the Twin Cities to the west saw the most rain, picking up 2-4+ inches of rain over the past three days. Downpours caused flooding in the Ortonville area, in Big Stone County, which is one of the areas that picked up 2-4+ inches.

Here's how much rain fell from Wednesday through Friday morning.

3-day rainfall totals for Minnesota

By the numbers:

Here are the rainfall totals as of Friday morning across Minnesota:

Dawson: 4.99 inches

Willmar: 4.21 inches

Red Wing: 3.83 inches

Glencoe: 3.36 inches

Spicer: 3.09 inches

Montevideo: 3.3 inches

Watertown: 2.64 inches

Dassel: 2.64 inches

Cannon Falls: 2.62 inches

Hampton: 2.52 inches

Litchfield: 2.4 inches

Fairmont: 2.36 inches

Northfield: 2.35 inches

Delano: 2.31 inches

Carver: 2.3 inches

Paynesville: 2.25 inches

Watson: 2.24 inches

Veseli: 2.24 inches

Howard Lake: 2.22 inches

Lakeville: 2.22 inches

Farmington: 2.2 inches

St. Bonifacius: 2.16 inches

Minnetonka: 2.13 inches

New Prague: 2.13 inches

Norwood Young America: 2.12 inches

Starbuck: 2.08 inches

Plymouth: 2.02 inches

St. Paul: 2 inches

Lake Lillian: 2 inches

Chanhassen: 1.92 inches

Falcon Heights: 1.89 inches

Mound: 1.85 inches

Waconia: 1.84 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.8 inches

Le Center: 1.8 inches

Faribault: 1.8 inches

Minneapolis: 1.71 inches

Glenwood: 1.7 inches

Alexandria: 1.67 inches

Wayzata: 1.67 inches

Cold Spring: 1.66 inches

Burnsville: 1.58 inches

North Mankato: 1.5 inches

Rain finally clears

What's next:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Keith Marler says an isolated downpour can't be ruled out across southern Minnesota on Friday night, but most of our weekend should be dry. The next chance for rain comes late afternoon Sunday.