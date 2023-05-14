Minnesota Weather: Flood watch continues in Southern Minnesota

A soggy start to Mother's Day with rain across most of central and southern Minnesota. A slow-moving low-pressure center is producing the rain, leading to some flooding in southern Minnesota.

A Flood Watch continues through the early afternoon south of the metro, along I-35 westward to the South Dakota border. Since late last week, rainfall totals have ranged from 3" to 6" near Mankato to Redwood Falls and St. James. There have been road closures, flooded structures, and even mudslides on some roads. If you are planning to travel in southern Minnesota, check ahead to avoid delays.

The low will gradually push to the south and away from the area, bringing an end to the soggy weather. Raindrops will be ending around the Twin Cities during the midday hours and this afternoon in southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the upper 60s, with some sun in the late afternoon.

A dry area of high pressure will push across the region to start next week, leading to lots of sunshine and above-average temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

