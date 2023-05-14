Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
11
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:08 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:51 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Le Sueur County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Minnesota Weather: Flood watch continues in Southern Minnesota

By Mace Michaels
Heavy rains from Mankato to Redwood Falls and St. James have led to road closures, flooded structures, and even mud slides on some roads.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A soggy start to Mother's Day with rain across most of central and southern Minnesota. A slow-moving low-pressure center is producing the rain, leading to some flooding in southern Minnesota.

A Flood Watch continues through the early afternoon south of the metro, along I-35 westward to the South Dakota border. Since late last week, rainfall totals have ranged from 3" to 6" near Mankato to Redwood Falls and St. James. There have been road closures, flooded structures, and even mudslides on some roads. If you are planning to travel in southern Minnesota, check ahead to avoid delays.

The low will gradually push to the south and away from the area, bringing an end to the soggy weather. Raindrops will be ending around the Twin Cities during the midday hours and this afternoon in southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the upper 60s, with some sun in the late afternoon.

A dry area of high pressure will push across the region to start next week, leading to lots of sunshine and above-average temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.
 