Minnesota weather: Flirting with record warmth Friday; cold, blustery, flakey Saturday

Another day of warm temperatures on Friday before a blustery Saturday.

Friday will feature another day of near-record warmth, but it'll be breezy with extra clouds. The high will be around 49 degrees (the record is 50 degrees).

A cold front will move into northwestern Minnesota on Friday night, bringing snow chances to the northwest corner of the state. That cold front will move into the Twin Cities metro on Saturday, which could lead to a few spotty, light flakes around the area and blustery winds. The high on Saturday will be around 34 degrees on Saturday in the Twin Cities.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, with a seasonable high of 31 degrees. It's the coldest day on the seven-day forecast. The sunshine continues into next week.

Here's the seven-day forecast: