Minnesota weather: Fall weather has arrived

It'll be much cooler on Thursday, with temperatures falling throughout the day.

The high on Thursday was at 12:01 a.m., when it was 51 degrees. It'll get cooler as the day progresses, with afternoon temperatures sinking to about the 50-degree mark in the Twin Cities metro. Much of the area will see temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Overnight, chilly temperatures are expected. The Twin Cities metro will see lows around 37 degrees, while northern Minnesota will drop below freezing, with some temperatures in the upper 20s.

Friday will be cooler, with a high of 48 degrees in the Twin Cities and cooler temperatures in the 40s in northern Minnesota.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will see a high of 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be nice and seasonable, with a high of 64 degrees.