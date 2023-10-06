Minnesota weather: Fall-feeling weekend with highs in the 50s

A fall-feeling weekend is in store.

Friday morning will be dreary and blustery, with the potential for a few showers in the first half of the day before some afternoon sunshine. Wind gusts could reach 35-40 mph on Friday, with a high of around 52 degrees. Winds will gradually relax as we head into Friday night and Saturday.

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day as the next clipper system pushes through. A few drips are possible in eastern Minnesota Saturday night into early Sunday. The high on Saturday will be around 53 degrees, but it won't be nearly as windy as Friday.

Sunday should also start with a little sun, but clouds will push back into the area. It'll be a tad warmer, with a high of around 57 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, expect sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Here's your seven-day forecast: