Minnesota weather: Damp Sunday, beautiful week ahead

The bulk of rain from our wet weekend is now behind us, and the week ahead looks warm and beautiful.

Rain totals in the Metro ranged from 0.5 to 1.5 inches, with widespread totals across southern Minnesota reaching anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain. However, the rain isn't over yet, as we still have a few more showers to get through for Sunday.

As southern Minnesota wraps up its persistent morning rain by lunchtime, the Twin Cities is dealing with mostly lingering cloud cover and drizzles to start the day. As the morning transitions into the afternoon, we'll slowly see a more state-wide attempt at hit-and-miss showers evolving as they flare and fade across the region through the day and into tonight.

Although there is a flood watch for the southeastern part of the state through tomorrow morning, the remainder of today's showers should only produce an additional 0.1 to 0.2 inches of rain before they taper off and push east after midnight.

We're back with sunshine and much lower humidity for the start of the week, with highs in the 70s on Monday. Temperatures will slowly climb through the week into the mid-80s, and the humidity levels will stay in check, making for a sunny and gorgeous week ahead!