Minnesota weather: Cooler Sunday with mild temperatures ahead

The Brief Temperatures in Minnesota have taken a steep drop from the record-breaking warmth on Saturday. A chilly breeze from the north will make the air feel colder on Sunday. The week ahead looks mostly quiet with mild temperatures and minimal precipitation.



Sunday temperatures in Minnesota are seeing a big downward swing from the record-breaking warmth on Saturday.

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Record-breaking warmth Saturday

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures are closer to average on Sunday, but could feel cold after a drastic change from Saturday's record-breaking heat.

Sunday is starting out with some overcast before clouds clear out later in the day.

A chilly northern breeze will keep things feeling colder.

Future forecast

What's next:

Monday will begin with a cold start as temperatures rise to near 50 degrees with sunshine.

The rest of the week is expected to be mild, with highs reaching 56 degrees on Tuesday and 60 degrees on Wednesday.

A few light showers are possible early on Thursday.