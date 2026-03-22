Minnesota weather: Cooler Sunday with mild temperatures ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday temperatures in Minnesota are seeing a big downward swing from the record-breaking warmth on Saturday.
READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Record-breaking warmth Saturday
Sunday forecast
Local perspective:
Temperatures are closer to average on Sunday, but could feel cold after a drastic change from Saturday's record-breaking heat.
Sunday is starting out with some overcast before clouds clear out later in the day.
A chilly northern breeze will keep things feeling colder.
Future forecast
What's next:
Monday will begin with a cold start as temperatures rise to near 50 degrees with sunshine.
The rest of the week is expected to be mild, with highs reaching 56 degrees on Tuesday and 60 degrees on Wednesday.
A few light showers are possible early on Thursday.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.