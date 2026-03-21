Minnesota weather: Recording-breaking warmth Saturday

The Brief The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport (MSP) hit 77 degrees Saturday, breaking a record. The previous record was set at 76 degrees in 1938.



The Twin Cities broke a heat record Saturday afternoon as temperatures rose into the mid 70s.

Recording-breaking heat at MSP

What they're saying:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport got to a record-high temperature for March 21.

The airport reached 77 degrees, beating the record of 76 degrees set in 1938.

Cold front ahead

What's next:

A cold front is expected to swing by on Saturday night, bringing a chance of a few sprinkles.

Sunday will be a lot colder but nearly spot on for average high temperatures.

Expect clouds to slowly decrease throughout the day.

Most of the work week to follow will stay mild, with highs in the 50s and little to no precipitation along the way.