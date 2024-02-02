Minnesota weather: A little cooler Friday, but record warmth looms for next week

Temperatures are slightly cooler for Friday, but potential record-breaking warmth is on the way for next week.

Friday is the coolest of the next seven days, with a high of around 43 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, cooler than the high of 50 degrees on Thursday. Overall, it will be mild with some light cloud coverage but plenty of sunshine for a bright day. Overnight temperatures will dip to the upper 20s and low 30s.

For the weekend, temperatures warm back into the upper 40s, but may not quite reach 50 degrees. Expect some passing clouds in the morning that give way to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Looking at the week ahead, we could see some record-breaking temperatures. From December to February this year, the Twin Cities have had seven days at 50 degrees or higher, currently the second-highest on record. With several days of 50 degrees in the future forecast, we will likely beat the eight-day record set in 1980-81.

Here's the seven-day forecast: