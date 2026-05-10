Minnesota weather: Cool and partly cloudy Mother's Day, warmer week ahead

The Brief Mother's Day will feature partial cloud cover with cool temperatures and a slight breeze. Temperatures are expected to warm up later this week. Rain is possible for some areas on Tuesday.



It'll be a cool and slightly breezy Mother's Day with scattered cloud cover before temperatures warm up later in the week.

Mother's Day forecast

Local perspective:

Clouds are moving across the region, with radar showing moisture in the air.

However, showers are mostly not reaching the ground yet. Temperatures across the metro are in the 40s, a bit cooler in western Wisconsin where clouds just arrived, and in the low 30s up north in Bemidji after clearing skies.

Southwest Minnesota will warm up quickly with more sunshine to start the day.

Northern Minnesota is clearing, while western Wisconsin is seeing increasing clouds.

Winds are light and humidity is low, with relative humidity down in the 30s.

The atmosphere is fairly dry, so rain is struggling to reach the ground in many spots.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s by Monday and Tuesday, with the overall trend heading toward the 70s later in the week.

Winds will shift to come from the northwest, bringing cooler air by Wednesday, but it will still be warmer than recent days.

The next minor chance for rain is late in the week, but models disagree on timing and amounts for Friday and Saturday. The forecast will be fine-tuned as those days approach.