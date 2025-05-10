Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Red Lake County, East Polk County, North Clearwater County
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, East Marshall County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Isanti County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Benton County, Redwood County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Kandiyohi County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Wright County, Renville County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Chisago County, Stearns County, Brown County, Pope County, Swift County, Le Sueur County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Rock County

Minnesota weather: Comfortable fishing opener Saturday, hot and breezy Sunday ahead

Published  May 10, 2025 7:32am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Sunny Saturday with temps in the 70s

Today's fishing opener will be comfortable with high temperatures just shy of 80 degrees this afternoon. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Temperatures back off briefly into the 70s with sunshine today.
    • Strong south winds return on Sunday, drawing in the heat and lasting for a big chunk of the work week.
    • Dry conditions persist for most of this seven-day forecast, with our next chance of showers and storms on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday is shaping up to be quite comfortable, as the heat is expected to return with strong south winds on Sunday.

Weekend outlook

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

This fishing opener is shaping up to be very comfortable. 

Temperatures will peak just shy of 80 degrees this afternoon with a northeast wind in the morning turning to the east. 

Winds pick up tonight and especially for Sunday. 

Strong south winds tomorrow will make for a gusty and hot afternoon for Mother's Day. 

Highs could hit the lower 90s in some areas of western and west-central Minnesota.

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

What's next:

The heat and breeze will be the theme for Monday through Wednesday. 

Dry conditions last through Wednesday with our next chance of thunderstorms arriving Thursday. 

The weather after Thursday could cool down a bit. 

