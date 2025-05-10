Minnesota weather: Comfortable fishing opener Saturday, hot and breezy Sunday ahead

The Brief Temperatures back off briefly into the 70s with sunshine today. Strong south winds return on Sunday, drawing in the heat and lasting for a big chunk of the work week. Dry conditions persist for most of this seven-day forecast, with our next chance of showers and storms on Thursday.



Saturday is shaping up to be quite comfortable, as the heat is expected to return with strong south winds on Sunday.

Weekend outlook

Local perspective:

This fishing opener is shaping up to be very comfortable.

Temperatures will peak just shy of 80 degrees this afternoon with a northeast wind in the morning turning to the east.

Winds pick up tonight and especially for Sunday.

Strong south winds tomorrow will make for a gusty and hot afternoon for Mother's Day.

Highs could hit the lower 90s in some areas of western and west-central Minnesota.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The heat and breeze will be the theme for Monday through Wednesday.

Dry conditions last through Wednesday with our next chance of thunderstorms arriving Thursday.

The weather after Thursday could cool down a bit.