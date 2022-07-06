Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Cloudy with highs in the 80s

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wednesday's forecast: Seasonal highs in the low 80s

The humidly and heat return for the weekend

(FOX 9) - Wednesday will feel much more pleasant than where we were on Tuesday, which saw high heat and humidity in the Twin Cities. 

The dew point will be a little lower on Wednesday, making it feel more comfortable when you walk out the door. Though dew points will rise a bit throughout the day, hitting the "very humid" level — so it'll still be sticky, just not as bad as Tuesday. 

Cloud cover from Tuesday night's rain will stick around for much of the day after strong storms and really strong wind pushed into parts of southwest Minnesota. 

The high on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the Twin Cities. The heat and humidity return by the weekend

