Minnesota weather: Cloudy Saturday, warmer temperatures on the way

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Light flakes possible Saturday

It's going to be a cloudy Saturday with a chance for light flakes or a sprinkle. The high is 45 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, but temperatures start warming up Sunday before reaching the 60s by mid-week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect a seasonable but cloudy Saturday with chances of a short-lived flurry or shower before warmer temperatures arrive on Sunday. 

The morning starts with some patchy clouds and sunshine. Cloud cover increases in the afternoon and evening, bringing chances for a brief shower, sprinkle, or light flurries in the Twin Cities metro. Parts of southern Minnesota could see a little more snow as the clouds move in. 

Saturday's highs remain average in the mid-40s, with overnight temperatures dipping to 38 degrees.

The flakes won’t stick around as temperatures heat up to the mid-50s on Sunday. By mid-week, temperatures are getting even warmer with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:  

