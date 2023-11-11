Minnesota weather: Cloudy Saturday, warmer temperatures on the way

Expect a seasonable but cloudy Saturday with chances of a short-lived flurry or shower before warmer temperatures arrive on Sunday.

The morning starts with some patchy clouds and sunshine. Cloud cover increases in the afternoon and evening, bringing chances for a brief shower, sprinkle, or light flurries in the Twin Cities metro. Parts of southern Minnesota could see a little more snow as the clouds move in.

Saturday's highs remain average in the mid-40s, with overnight temperatures dipping to 38 degrees.

The flakes won’t stick around as temperatures heat up to the mid-50s on Sunday. By mid-week, temperatures are getting even warmer with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: