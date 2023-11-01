Minnesota weather: Chilly Wednesday; more seasonable by Friday

A chilly, cloudy and quiet Wednesday, ahead of a warmer end to the week.

Wednesday will see a high of around 38 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is well below the average of 50 degrees. The day will start cloudy but then turn brighter in the afternoon and evening. The low overnight will dip down to about 26 degrees.

Thursday will be brighter overall with a high of around 41 degrees. Friday will be even warmer and more seasonable, with a high of around 48 degrees.

This weekend will see highs in the 40s.

And a reminder to "fall back" this weekend — daylight saving is on Sunday morning, which means the sun will set on Sunday at 4:56 p.m.

Here's the seven-day forecast: