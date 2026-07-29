MN water system cyberattacks: Who might be behind the attacks?

The Brief The source of the attacks against Minnesota water systems remains unknown; cybersecurity expert Eric Brown says such attacks typically come from groups tied to China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea. Motivations are generally disruption or monetary gain, such as through ransomware attacks. Brown noted that threat actors are increasingly using AI to identify attack vectors that were previously harder to discover.



The State of Minnesota is working with federal and private experts to investigate cyberattacks that have targeted water systems belonging to more than 30 communities across the state.

Experts say the source of recent cyberattacks remains unknown, but motivations are typically standard.

Who is behind the attacks?

Big picture view:

Cybersecurity expert Eric Brown says these attacks usually come from groups with ties to China, Russia, Iran or North Korea.

"These nation-state actors are typically after either causing disruption or they’re looking for monetary gain through something like a ransomware attack, which we’ve seen across our nation," explained Brown.

Dig deeper:

Brown explained the goal is to disrupt and send a message to the United States. He said these groups act "because they can."

"The threat actors are now using AI to find attack vectors that weren’t as easily discoverable before," said Brown.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear exactly who is responsible for the attacks.

Minnesota investigates water systems cyberattacks

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Minnesota IT Services, the state agency that oversees cybersecurity threats, said more than 30 communities had technology connected to their water systems targeted in a "coordinated cyberattack."

At least four communities have disclosed their attacks: Plymouth, South St. Paul, Maple Plain, and Braham. So far, the Minnesota Department of Health is not aware of any cities that have asked residents to alter drinking water use as a result of the cyberattacks.

The four cities that have disclosed that attacks have said that disruptions have been limited or mitigated.

What's next:

State officials are working with federal and private-sector partners to investigate the attacks, support the affected communities, and strengthen the security of Minnesota's critical infrastructure.