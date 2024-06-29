Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Minnesota weather: Breezy Saturday, beautiful Sunday ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 29, 2024 11:16am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Breezy Saturday, beautiful Sunday

Saturday is starting with beautiful sunshine before a cold front blows through in the afternoon. Meteorologist Keith Marler has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After waking up to some beautiful sunshine on Saturday morning, a cold front brings a few extra passing clouds through the area for Saturday afternoon and blows in some noticeably "cooler" temperatures for parts of Minnesota.  

Northwest winds will gust from 20 to 30 mph & keep temperatures from warming much, if at all, for Saturday afternoon.  

Afternoon temperatures around the Metro will hover around 70, with widespread 60s for most of Greater Minnesota & chillier pockets of 50s in the Arrowhead Region.  

The gusts relax this evening as the sky clears through the night, which opens the door for an absolutely gorgeous Sunday with plenty of sunshine & highs in the comfortable 70s.  The humidity returns with a chance for storms late Monday & into Tuesday.