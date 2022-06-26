Minnesota weather: Breezy day, cool evening

article

We have the sunshine, so that's a plus. However, our Sunday will come with breezier conditions, and slightly cooler than average temperatures.

On average, our temperatures in late June top out in the low to mid-80s. Sunday afternoon we'll watch our temperatures climb into the mid-70s. Fortunately, drier air has been ushered into the forecast area, making for comfortable conditions outside. Unfortunately, our Sunday will come with a bit of a breeze.

Low pressure centered over Ontario and High pressure toward the West has resulted in those higher wind speeds. When we get those pressure systems close by, our pressure gradient tightens, increasing the wind speeds. Winds on the back side of the low are blowing out of the North, with winds on the front end of the High coming out of the West-Northwest. Sustained winds Sunday afternoon will be roughly 15-20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph throughout the day.

As the Low pulls off to the East, it will loosen our pressure gradient, and our winds will gradually taper. By Sunday night we'll see much calmer winds. It will also be a great night to crack those windows and take advantage of Mother Natures' free air conditioning. Temperatures overnight will cool into the 50s and 60s.

By Monday we're back on track to hit seasonable, with a bright and beautiful start to the week!