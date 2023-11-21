Minnesota weather: Blustery but seasonable; frozen for Thanksgiving

Seasonable but blustery winds are in the forecast for Tuesday, ahead of a chilly Thanksgiving.

After some drips in the morning, Tuesday will see a high of around 41 degrees in the Twin Cities. The blustery breezes will fall off overnight, and Wednesday will be warmer with a high of around 50 degrees and sunshine with a veil of high clouds.

READ MORE: Washington County holding its own name a snowplow contest

Then a northern flow kicks in for Thursday and it'll get cold. A high of 34 degrees is in the forecast for Thanksgiving, with highs in the mid-30s likely for the holiday weekend.

Here's your seven-day forecast: