Minnesota weather: Blustery but seasonable; frozen for Thanksgiving

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
Tuesday will but blustery but seasonable, with a high of around 41 degrees. Wednesday will be mild, with highs near 50 degrees (great travel weather in the region). Then Thanksgiving is looking frozen.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Seasonable but blustery winds are in the forecast for Tuesday, ahead of a chilly Thanksgiving. 

After some drips in the morning, Tuesday will see a high of around 41 degrees in the Twin Cities. The blustery breezes will fall off overnight, and Wednesday will be warmer with a high of around 50 degrees and sunshine with a veil of high clouds. 

Then a northern flow kicks in for Thursday and it'll get cold. A high of 34 degrees is in the forecast for Thanksgiving, with highs in the mid-30s likely for the holiday weekend. 

Here's your seven-day forecast: