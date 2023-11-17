Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Beautiful, sunny weekend — then it gets cold

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, highs in the 40s

After highs in the 60s Yesterday, Friday's highs will stay in the 40s. The weekend looks to be sunny with highs in the 50s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A sunny, beautiful weekend is in the forecast. 

Friday will be fairly seasonable with bright sunshine and a high of around 45 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it'll be clear and quiet, with a low of around 32 degrees and light breezes. 

Saturday will feature beautiful sunshine with blue sky and light winds. It'll be warmer, with a high of around 54 degrees. Sunday is looking lovely as well, with a high of 52 degrees and sunshine. 

 Looking ahead to next week, it's going to get cold, with highs failing to get above freezing. Here's your seven-day forecast: