Minnesota weather: Beautiful, sunny weekend — then it gets cold

A sunny, beautiful weekend is in the forecast.

Friday will be fairly seasonable with bright sunshine and a high of around 45 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it'll be clear and quiet, with a low of around 32 degrees and light breezes.

Saturday will feature beautiful sunshine with blue sky and light winds. It'll be warmer, with a high of around 54 degrees. Sunday is looking lovely as well, with a high of 52 degrees and sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, it's going to get cold, with highs failing to get above freezing. Here's your seven-day forecast: