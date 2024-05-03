Minnesota weather: Beautiful Friday before some rain starts the weekend

Friday is shaping up to be a mild day in the Twin Cities metro area as the morning begins with sunshine and some small patches of fog across Minnesota.

Temperatures are expected to come close to 70 degrees with the mid-to-high-60s prevalent across the state. The grass is also holding onto the morning dew Friday morning.

This weekend will likely start with rain Saturday morning and decreasing cloud cover later in the day. Temperatures are expected to hover in the lower 60s.

Sunday has a dryer forecast with more sunshine and a likely mild close to the weekend, around 70 degrees.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: