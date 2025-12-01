Rosemount man charged with murder after St. Paul shooting

article

The Brief Spencer Curtis McAloney, 27 of Rosemount, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and illegal firearm possession in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in St. Paul. Authorities identified the victim as Tarik Hazem Hassan, 32 of St. Paul. McAloney was apprehended after a police chase and is currently in the Ramsey County Jail on $1.5 million bail.



A 27-year-old Rosemount man is facing serious charges following a deadly shooting in St. Paul Sunday morning.

St. Paul homicide

What we know:

Spencer Curtis McAloney is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tairk Hazem Hassan.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred at about 1:38 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on the 700 block of North Victoria Street. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building. The complaint states they found Hassan dead due to multiple gunshot wounds, and later arrested McAloney after a brief pursuit.

Details of the arrest

What they're saying:

The complaint states witnesses describe McAloney as paranoid and "tweaking" off drugs before the shooting. He was seen leaving the scene with a gun. McAloney was arrested after crashing a vehicle during a police chase. Officers found a handgun and suspected drugs in his possession.

The complaint states the apartment had been the source of several complaints involving drug use. A witness told police Hassan had been dealing powder fentanyl. There were nearly a dozen people inside Hassan's apartment, and he kept trying to calm McAloney down. McAloney said people were after him, and he accused Hassan of setting him up.

The complaint states a witness told police he was inside Hassan's bedroom when an unknown male knocked on the door and told Hassan, "Your man's tweaking – he's got his pole out pointed at us!" Hassan left the bedroom and tried to reason with McAloney before several shots rang out.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and further details about the events leading up to the incident have not been disclosed.

McAloney has previous felony convictions for aggravated robbery and illegally possessing ammunition.