Minnesota weather: Smoke and haze linger, spotty showers Sunday, Monday

The Brief Smokey, hazy clouds will linger Sunday, with some spotty showers in western Minnesota. Temperatures are expected to stay mild Sunday. An air quality alert remains in place for Minnesota until 12 p.m. Sunday.



The smokey air is slowly lifting, but expected to stay Sunday, with spotty showers in the western part of the state.

Sunday forecast

What to expect:

The poor air quality is expected to stay, with an alert in place until noon on Monday. The air quality has started to get better Sunday, moving from the red category to the orange category.

Some spotty showers are expected in western Minnesota. Those showers will likely light up to the north and east. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to high 70s, with the high temperature in the Twin Cities being 78 degrees.

The Twin Cities could see some sprinkles by this evening.

Overnight, more showers are expected in the metro area.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Monday is expected to be similar to Sunday, with a high temperature of 78 degrees.

Some rain possible Monday evening, and temperatures start to heat up again Tuesday.

The end of the week is expected to be hot and sticky.