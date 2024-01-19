Minnesota weather: In the final stretch of Arctic chill

We’re in the final stretch of the Arctic chill with temperatures warming to above-average next week.

A reinforcing shot of frigid air behind Thursday's clipper keeps us in the single digits with subzero chills all afternoon. Friday's high is 7 degrees, and feeling closer to minus 10 as winds are 5-10 mph from the northwest. A stray flurry is possible in the morning and through the afternoon, with a mostly cloudy sky but some sunshine in the morning.

The clouds clear out overnight as temperatures dip to minus 5 and wind chills of 15 below zero. Temperatures remain chilly with a high of 11 degrees on Saturday. Overall, the weekend looks calm, with sunshine on Saturday. Seasonable temperatures return on Sunday at 21 degrees but slightly breezier, bringing back the chill factor.

Looking at the week ahead, warmer temperatures return, bringing a chance for a rainy mix on Tuesday and highs flirting with 40 degrees by Thursday.