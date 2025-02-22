Minnesota weather: Above average temperatures return and stick around

The Brief Warm weather today with highs reaching above freezing for most of Minnesota. It'll be warmer on Sunday and throughout most of the work week. There is little to no precipitation in this upcoming forecast besides a couple of small chances of sprinkles or light showers.



Plenty of sunshine is in store again as temperatures warm up, and we trend away from the bitter cold.

Saturday forecast for Minnesota

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What to expect:

A nice warm-up in store for us today.

Temperatures will be warmer in the morning and warm to near or even above freezing this afternoon.

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Most around the Twin Cities will top off around the mid-30s. Average high temperatures are in the lower 30s at MSP Airport on Saturday morning.

Winds won’t be as gusty as yesterday and look to stay on the lighter side out of the southwest, making for a very mild day.

Let the thaw and melting continue

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

Temperatures will stay mild tonight heading into Sunday morning.

We warm even more on Sunday afternoon. Highs may break above 40 degrees for some of us as we finish this weekend.

Winds will still stay lighter out of the southwest tomorrow, making for another great day for those hoping to leave the deep freeze behind.