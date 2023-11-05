Minnesota weather: A seasonable but windy fall day

A beautiful Sunday morning and calm winds has the week starting very seasonably. Sunday will be the warmest day this week, with a high temperature of 55 degrees.

Later Sunday afternoon, the wind will pick up. Some drizzles might come through the metro area Sunday morning, but should clear by the afternoon. Sunday evening northern Minnesota can expect rain throughout the night, but will clear by Monday morning.

Monday will be windy and cloudy. The rest of the week will be quiet with seasonable temperatures, and some rain possible on Wednesday.