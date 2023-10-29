Minnesota weather: A chilly start to the week

Sunday morning is chilly and cloudy, with a high temperature of 27 degrees. Western Minnesota is a bit colder than the metro area, with temperatures in the high teens this morning. Sunday's high temperature for the day is 38 degrees.

Southern Minnesota can expect some flurries to continue Sunday. Some dry air will come down through the state, clearing the clouds and flurries. Monday morning will be sunny but cold, with clouds coming back in the afternoon. Some flurries are likely Monday evening and possibly into Tuesday morning.

Halloween will be cold and windy, so make sure you bundle up while trick or treating. Temperatures will rise into the 40s towards the end of the week, with some possible rain on Friday.