Minnesota weather: Rain showers expected Easter Sunday

The Brief Rain is expected to spread across the southern and eastern parts of Minnesota by Sunday evening. Accumulations of a half an inch or more are expected. Seasonable sunshine will break back in on Monday afternoon.



The holiday weekend started off pleasantly with clear skies and a crisp April feel to the air, but the forecast will become more active as we wrap up Easter.

Easter Sunday forecast

What to expect:

Dry conditions will prevail through the morning, but the cloud cover will continue to thicken. By mid-afternoon, southern Minnesota will start to watch raindrops form and that will lift northeast through the rest of the day.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to start seeing rainfall by the early evening. Rain showers will last through the night, impacting western Wisconsin, southern and eastern Minnesota.

Up to 0.50 inches of rain accumulation is expected with isolated amounts of over 1 inch possible for southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.

Future forecast

What's next:

Rain showers will quickly depart Monday morning, bringing the state back under bright skies.

We will be back to tracking rain chances Tuesday morning and Thursday. However, these look to be more nuisance in nature with a chance to mention thunder on Thursday.

Here is your seven-day forecast: