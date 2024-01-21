Minnesota weather: Windy and chilly Sunday, warmer temps into the week

Sunday temperatures will start to rise, but the wind keeps things feeling chilly. By Monday, temperatures will jump into the 30s.

Sunday morning had a high temperature of 10 degrees but with the wind chill, it felt like minus 6. As the day goes on, temperatures will start to rise into the low 20s. There is a winter weather advisory in southwestern Minnesota, with blowing snow and a wind chill of 25 below zero.

The inconsistent temperatures this winter has caused a river flood warning on the Minnesota River near Granite Falls, caused by an ice jam.

The rest of the week, temperatures will start warming into the mid 30s. Here is your seven-day forecast: