Minnesota storm damage: Clean up begins in Taopi

Clean up begins for people in parts of southeastern Minnesota after Tuesday's severe weather system.

The small town of Taopi took a direct hit with several homes and buildings leveled, some trees uprooted and numerous cars overturned in the storm. Taopi is in Minnesota's Mower County, about 120 miles south of the Twin Cities.

"I was watching the Timberwolves. And then an alert come on the phone... tornado warning for our area. Let's go watch it down the basement. We went down there, and it just felt like a vacuum, suction you know. Looks like a train went through," Taopi resident Jim Kiefer said,

After five years restoring what was once the post office, the historic building was destroyed – just as it was getting ready to be used as the new town hall.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Damaged post office in Taopi, Minnesota From: FOX 9

The National Weather Service said Wednesday morning that its preliminary survey of the storm damage indicates a EF2 tornado likely hit Taopi.