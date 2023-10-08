Minnesota forecast: A quiet and calm fall day

Sunday morning has a very seasonable start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s. The rest of the day Sunday will be mild and calm, with temperatures in the high 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Going into tonight and Monday morning, frost could be a possibility for much of the metro. In the arrowhead of Minnesota a freeze watch is already in place for tonight, temperatures hanging in the 30s and 40s during the day and dropping into the low 30s tonight. Western Minnesota will be a bit warmer and sunnier than the rest of the state, temperatures will be in the 60s with fewer clouds in the sky.

Monday will have cooler temperatures, but the sun will be brighter than Sunday. There are frost concerns for most of the state Monday night as temperatures drop. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and sunny. Later in the week temperatures will be much cooler with a heavy chance of rain on Friday and possible Saturday.