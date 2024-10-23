Minneota weather: Back to seasonable sunshine Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday is off to a breezy start with a quiet afternoon expected. The temperatures will be noticeably cooler than Tuesday. There is a chance of scattered showers on Thursday.



A breezy morning with a quiet afternoon is expected on Wednesday as the forecast shows a return to seasonable sunshine.

Wednesday's forecast

Temperatures on Wednesday will be much cooler than they were on Tuesday, but seasonable.

Partial cloud cover in the morning is expected to be clear out to reveal a lot of sunshine in the afternoon.

Wednesday is expected to have a high temperature of 56 degrees in the Twin Cities area.

Looking ahead: Chance of scattered showers Thursday

A warming trend is expected to begin on Thursday.

The forecast shows scattered showers will develop in the western part of Minnesota before blowing east.

That rainfall could hit the metro area late in the day on Thursday and into the evening, but it isn't expected to be much.

Friday morning will likely have a foggy start.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: