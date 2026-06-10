Live updates: Severe thunderstorm watches issued for MN, WI

After a round of morning storms, severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa ahead of afternoon storms on Wednesday.

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Severe thunderstorm watches issued

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service has issued two severe thunderstorm watches ahead of potentially severe storms on Wednesday afternoon.

One watch covers central and northern Minnesota, from the Brained and Hinckley and areas to the north, except for parts of the Arrowhead region.

The other watch covers parts of far southeast Minnesota, most of Wisconsin, and eastern Iowa. In Wisconsin, only some far northeastern counties are excluded from the watch near the Upper Peninsula. In Iowa, the watch covers eastern counties along the Wisconsin and Illinois borders.

Both watches are set to expire by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

The primary threat from the storms is expected to be scattered large hail and isolated large hail that could range in size up to two inches. Wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour are also possible along with the threat of a tornado or two.

Storms possible in the afternoon hours

What's next:

As the atmosphere recharges, storms are expected to redevelop from late morning through the afternoon and evening. Exactly where storms form remains uncertain, but some storms could be severe.

These storms carry a level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, extending into eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. Central Minnesota remains under a level 2 slight risk, while western Minnesota is under a level 1 marginal risk.

The latest round of storms could develop between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. All severe weather hazards are possible, including baseball-size hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.