January thaw leads to slushy snow Friday

After a few mild afternoons with plenty of melting, we're heading back into a snow chance across the area Thursday night into Friday.

A cold front rolling through today has brought extra clouds and is keeping temperatures fairly steady in the lowers 30s this afternoon. But, an Alberta Clipper lurks behind our cold front, looking to zip through the Dakotas and western Minnesota on its way into Iowa tonight into Friday afternoon.

Dayplanner for Thursday, Jan. 13. (FOX 9)

Folks closer to that Clipper's path have the best shot at seeing snowfall totals in the 6-10 or more inches range by the time everything wraps up tomorrow evening.

As of Thursday morning, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for western and southwestern Minnesota for that Thursday night/Friday timeframe. Totals will sharply decrease toward the Twin Cities, as 2-3 inches of slushy snow seems reasonable for the Twin Cities metro by Friday evening. Northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will miss out on this round. Note: Warnings and advisories will be tweaked and revaluated on Thursday as needed.

Chilly sunshine with highs in the teens pops in for a visit on Saturday as we shovel our driveways clean. Above average 20s return for Sunday.

